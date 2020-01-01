Win a brand new iPhone 11
Global Player gives you live radio on the go, but did you know that you can also listen to exclusive playlists like Heart Party, or catch up on the latest gossip with Heart Showbiz Hub with Ashley Roberts too?
To make your Global Player listening even better, Heart is giving away a brand new iPhone 11. To be in with the chance to win, all you have to do is answer this simple question...
WIN a brand new iPhone 11
Be in with a chance to win a brand new iPhone 11 with Heart, all you have to do is answer the question below. Full terms and conditions here.